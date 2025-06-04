GCMMF partners with Spain's COVAP to launch Amul in Spain

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul) on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Cooperativa Ganadera del Valle de los Pedroches (COVAP), Spain's first-tier cooperative, to launch Amul Milk in Spain and the European Union.

Through this partnership, Amul Milk will be launched initially in Madrid, Barcelona, and subsequently in Malaga, Valencia, Alicante, Seville, Cordoba and Lisbon in Portugal, Amul said in a statement.

"We are very honoured and pleased to enter an association with COVAP, a very respected Spanish dairy cooperative. This association will ensure all our Spanish consumers will be nourished and energized with the goodness of Amul Milk.

"This is for the first time that Amul fresh milk is being launched in Europe. We at Amul are confident that in 2025, the International Year of Cooperatives, as declared by the United Nations, our team will bring the brand Amul closer to every Indian across the world and showcase the power of cooperation between cooperatives," Amul Managing Director Jayen Mehta said.

In the future, Amul also plans to launch milk and other products in other European countries, including Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

COVAP President Ricardo Delgado VizcaÃ­no said, "this partnership with Amul allows us to work with another cooperative to help them grow their brand in Spain, benefitting not only our own dairy farmer members, but those in India as well. The collaboration brings together COVAP technology capabilities and high-quality milk with the Amul brand's rapidly growing and well-known, international reputation for premium dairy products." PTI SM DRR