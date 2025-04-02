GCMMF revenue rises 11 pc in FY25 to Rs 65,911 cr on higher demand for Amul products: MD Mehta

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which sells dairy products under the 'Amul' brand, recorded an 11 per cent rise in its revenue to Rs 65,911 crore for the last fiscal, mainly driven by an increase in volumes across all categories, its MD Jayen Mehta said.

GCMMF's turnover increased 8 per cent in 2023-24 to Rs 59,259 crore.

"Our revenue during the 2024-25 financial year grew by 11 per cent to Rs 65,911 crore. We have clocked double digits across all product categories," Mehta told PTI.

There has been decent growth in the last two quarters of the 2024-25 financial year, he added.

"The rise in turnover was largely driven by volume growth. We did not increase prices much," Mehta said.

Only in June last year, he said, the milk prices were raised because of a rise in input costs. In January this year, GCMMF reduced the prices of one-litre packs by Rs 1 per litre across India to encourage consumers to buy larger packs.

The GCMMF Managing Director expects to maintain the growth momentum in the current financial year on strong consumer demand.

Mehta said the company would continue to expand capacity to meet rising demand.

GCMMF is the world's largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative, having 36 lakh farmers across 18,600 villages of Gujarat and its 18 member unions procure 300 lakh litres of milk per day.

It also ranks 8th among the top 20 dairy companies in the world in terms of milk processing, as per the International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN).

Besides the domestic market, GCMMF is exporting dairy products to about 50 countries.

Last year, GCMMF entered the US market with the launch of four variants of fresh milk to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population.