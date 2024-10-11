GCMMF says old video depicting tampering with Amul ice cream being again circulated

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) GCMMF, which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, on Friday said an old video depicting tampering with its ice cream is being again circulated on social media by some individuals to malign its image and assured about the superior quality of its products.

In a statement, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said an old video of April 2022 is being circulated on social media about Amul Ice Cream, which depicts tampering with the product.

The Amul team had identified the miscreants and taken legal action against them in April 2022.

"The old video, which is now again being circulated, is being done by individuals with vested interest to malign the name of Amul," the statement said.

GCMMF assured customers to be assured of the superior quality of Amul Ice Cream.

"We would like to assure you that we take the utmost care to ensure our products are safe, healthy and nutritious to serve our customers daily," the cooperative said.

GCMMF is one of the leading dairy players in the country, with an annual turnover of nearly Rs 60,000 crore. PTI MJH BAL BAL