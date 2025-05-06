GCPL posts Q4 profit at Rs 412 crore, revenue Rs 3,598 crore

New Delhi: FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 411.9 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025, helped by a volume growth in the domestic market.

It had incurred a loss of Rs 1,893.21 crore in the January-March period a year ago, due to impairment of loss towards its Africa (including Strength Of Nature) business, according to a regulatory filing from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL).

Total revenue from operations was at Rs 3,597.95 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 3,385.61 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

In "Q4 FY 2025 consolidated organic sales grew by 7 per cent in INR terms year-on-year on the back of underlying volume growth of 6 per cent," said GCPL in its earning statement.

Total expenses in the quarter were at Rs 3,000.84 crore.

GCPL Managing Director and CEO Sudhir Sitapati said, "We delivered a sequentially improving performance in Q4 FY 2025, despite market conditions remaining the same. Our consolidated organic volumes for Q4FY25 grew by 6 per cent, led by the India business growing volumes at 4 per cent and Indonesia growing volumes at 5 per cent."

Revenue from the India market, where it operates with brands such as Good Knight, Cinthol and HIT, was Rs 2,184.92 crore.

On a standalone business, which mainly consists of domestic business, GCPL's "underlying volume grew by 4 per cent, sales grew by 8 per cent year-on-year," it said.

According to Sitapati, the "demand conditions in India have continued to be impacted by headwinds in urban consumption. Surge in palm oil prices by more than 50 per cent is negatively impacting our EBITDA margin." However, buoyed by a good season, GCPL's Household Insecticides business grew volumes in strong double digit.

"The volume growth on the non-soaps’ portfolio was high single digit with soaps volume growth impacted by volume-price rebalancing," he said.

Revenue from GCPL's second biggest market Indonesia was at Rs 504.29 crore, up 1.2 per cent in the March quarter.

According to GCPL, Indonesia underlying volume grew by 5 per cent, though sales grew by 1 per cent in INR terms and 1 per cent in constant currency terms, year-on-year.

GCPL's revenue from Africa (including Strength of Nature) market was up 16.27 per cent to Rs 690.34 crore in the March quarter.

"Africa, USA, and Middle East organic sales grew 12 per cent in constant currency terms and 23 per cent in INR terms, year-on-year," it said.

However, GCPL's revenue from other markets was down 11.3 per cent to Rs 257.23 crore in Q4/FY25.

"Latin America and Others sales grew in constant currency terms, by 2 per cent, but declined by 11 per cent in INR terms, year-on-year," it said.

In the financial year ended March 31, 2025, GCPL's net profit was at Rs 1,852.30 crore. Total consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 14,364.29 crore, up 1.9 per cent.

In FY25 "Consolidated organic underlying volume grew at 4 per cent, sales grew by 4 per cent in INR terms impacted by devaluation, constant currency growth of 8 per cent year-on-year," it said.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, GCPL said its board in a meeting held on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of 500 per cent, which is Rs 5/- per share of face value of Re 1 each for financial year 2025-26.

Shares of GCPL on Tuesday settled at Rs 1,250.90 apiece on BSE, down 0.9 per cent from the previous close.