GCPL ranked among top 3 FMCG companies globally on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has been ranked among Top 3 FMCG companies globally on Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2024.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is for corporate sustainability, ranking companies based on stringent economic, environmental, and social responsibility criteria.

It was selected after an assessment conducted by S&P Global in which over 13,000 companies were globally evaluated, placing GCPL at the forefront with the highest score among Indian FMCG companies and the second highest globally in the category, according to a GCPL statement.

Commenting on this, MD & CEO Sudhir Sitapati said, "We are immensely proud to be recognised on the global stage for our sustainability efforts. Sustainability is core to GCPL's purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers on emerging markets." PTI KRH TRB