GD Goenka Group appoints Gaurav Himkar as Group CEO

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) GD Goenka Group on Friday announced the appointment of Gaurav Himkar as its Group CEO.

Earlier, Himkar was associated with the Hero Motors Group where he served as the Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director for its European e-bike business HNF Nicolai, according to a company statement.

"We welcome Himkar as the Group CEO, aiming to enhance operational excellence and profit and loss accountability across different verticals of the group," GD Goenka Group Managing Director Nipun Goenka said. PTI SM DR DR