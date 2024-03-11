GE Aerospace inks flight operations software contract with Air India

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) GE Aerospace on Monday said it has signed a flight operations software contract with Air India.

Advertisment

"This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone as Air India becomes the first enterprise in India to adopt GE's FlightPulse pilot app together with Safety and Fuel Insight for its entire group," it said in a release.

With safety insight, the release said, Air India will have access to advanced analytics and real-time data monitoring to enhance safety measures and ensure optimal performance across its fleet.

The fuel insight will provide Air India with comprehensive fuel efficiency solutions, it added. PTI RAM HVA