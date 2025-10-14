GE Aerospace Pune facility works on boosting local capacity for high end mfg activities

Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) GE Aerospace is developing local capacity for high-value manufacturing and skilling at its facility in Pune, which has completed ten years of operations, according to a senior company executive.

The components made at the facility are used for GE90, GEnx, GE9X and LEAP engines. CFM, an equal joint venture between GE and Safran, manufactures the LEAP engines.

"Over the past decade, Pune has emerged as a hub for producing commercial jet engine components and a center for advanced manufacturing skill development, training over 5,000 production associates through its apprentice and other programmes," GE Aerospace said in a release on Tuesday.

The facility uses proprietary lean operations model FLIGHT DECK.

The company is investing and working with institutes, wherein funds are provided for equipment and training works to build the capacity, Amol Nagar, Executive Director - Global Manufacturing Operations & Supply Chain at GE Aerospace, said.

"I am proud of the progress we have made to develop local capacity for high-value manufacturing and skilling in Maharashtra," he noted.

According to the release, the facility has also built a strong local aerospace workforce by training engineering talent in precision manufacturing.

Each year, new batches of diploma engineers undergo a blend of classroom and shop floor training, and the company also sponsors part-time graduate engineering programmes.

Last year, GE Aerospace announced an investment of over Rs 240 crore to expand and upgrade the Pune facility.

Apart from this facility, GE Aerospace has the John F Welch Technology Centre in Bengaluru that has completed 25 years.

More than 1,400 commercial engines of GE and CFM power aircraft of Indian carriers.