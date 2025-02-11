GE Aerospace signs contract with IAF for T700 engine sustainment

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) GE Aerospace on Tuesday announced it has signed a five-year Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) contract with the IAF to provide a comprehensive sustainment solution for the T700-GE-701D engines powering the latter's fleet of AH-64E-I Apache helicopters.

Under this contract, GE Aerospace will be responsible for the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) of the T700 engines and flight line parts to ensure engine availability for the Indian Air Force, the company said in a release.

The PBL solution is designed to streamline engine sustainment operations, improve turnaround times, and enhance the availability and operational readiness of the Apache fleet.

"We are honoured to continue our partnership with the Indian Air Force through this PBL contract, which underscores our commitment to delivering reliable and innovative sustainment solutions for critical defence platforms," said Youngje Kim, vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific, Defense & Systems for GE Aerospace.

"This agreement demonstrates GE Aerospace’s focus on supporting the Indian Air Force's operational needs and mission readiness by ensuring the T700 engines are maintained at the highest level of performance," he added.

According to GE Aerospace, the T700/CT7 family of turboshaft and turboprop engines powers 15 types of military and civilian helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, serving more than 130 customers in over 50 countries.

More than 25,000 T700/CT7 engines have been delivered, accumulating approximately 130 million total flight hours. The T700/CT7 design has proven itself in the harshest environments, logging millions of flight hours in extreme combat conditions, including in Iraq and Afghanistan. PTI KSU SSK SA