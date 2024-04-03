GE Power bags 2 orders worth Rs 775 cr from Jaiprakash Power Venture

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) GE Power India on Wednesday said it has secured two orders worth Rs 774.9 crore from Jaiprakash Power Ventures.

GE Power India got two orders for D&E and supply of wet limestone-based FGDs for the Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant at Nigrie and Bina Thermal Power Plant at Bina from Jaiprakash Power Ventures, a BSE filing stated.

The orders are worth Rs 490.5 crore plus 18 per cent GST for the Nigrie plant and Rs 284.4 crore for the Bina plant.

The execution period is 33 months for the Nigrie plant and 30 months for the Bina plant. PTI KKS BAL BAL