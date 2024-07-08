GE Power India bags order from NTPC

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) GE Power India Ltd on Monday said it has secured an order from state-owned NTPC to supply main turbine spares.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it will supply main turbine spares at power giant major NTPC Talcher in Odisha.

The order shall be executed over a period of 9.5 months, it said, adding that the "base value (of the order is) Rs 18.71 million with additional 18 per cent GST)," the filing said.

GE Power India is into engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing of power plants and power equipment.

It has engineering centres in Noida and Kolkata and a manufacturing unit dedicated to boilers in Durgapur, West Bengal.