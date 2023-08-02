GE Power India bags order worth Rs 440 cr from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation

New Delhi: GE Power India has bagged an order worth Rs 440 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd.

GE Power India Limited has received a Letter of Intent from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The basic value of the contract is Rs 440 crore plus GST (18 per cent).

The order includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, Packing & forwarding, installation, commissioning & PG Testing of FGD (flue gas desulfurization) System, it added.

The order will be executed within 30 months from the date of letter of intent, i.e. by January 2026.