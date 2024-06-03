GE Power India chief financial officer Yogesh Gupta resigns

New Delhi: GE Power India on Monday said its whole-time director and chief financial officer Yogesh Gupta has resigned from the post.

His resignation is effective from July 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The Board in its meeting held today...took note of resignation of Yogesh Gupta from the position of Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer with effect from close of business hours of 23 July 2024," it said.

The board appointed Aashish Ghai as additional director and Whole Time Director with effect from July 22, 2024 for a term of three years, subject to the approval of members.

Ghai has also been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from July 24, 2024.

GE Power India Limited operations include engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing of electricity plants and power equipment.