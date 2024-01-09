GE Power India gets Rs 10 crore order from NTPC

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) GE Power India Limited on Tuesday said it received an order worth Rs 10.3 crore from state-owned NTPC.

The order is for supply of spares and repair of high power inner casing module, GE Power India said in a BSE filing.

The order is to be completed in 10.5 months, the company said.

GE is a leading player in engineering, manufacturing, project management and supply of products and solutions for power generation and transmission infrastructure requirements. PTI ABI HVA