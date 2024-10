New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) GE Power India on Tuesday announced securing a Rs 240 crore project in Nepal.

The order has been awarded from Blue Energy, the company said in an exchange filing.

The order is related to hydro business, the company said adding that the value of the project is Nepalese Rupee 340 million (Rs 240 crore) and exclusive of taxes and duties. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU