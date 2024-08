New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) GE Power India Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 47.27 crore from Steag Energy Services (India) Private Ltd.

The order value excludes 18 per cent GST, GE Power India Limited said in an exchange filing.

The company has received a purchase order of Rs 47.27 crore from Steag Energy Services (India) Private Ltd.

The order is for R&M (Renovation and maintenance) works for a 600 MW boiler, which is to be completed in 6.5 months. PTI ABI DR