GE Power India MD resigns

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) GE Power India Ltd (GPIL) on Wednesday said its Managing Director Prashant Jain has resigned.

The board has appointed Puneet Bhatla as Additional Director and Managing Director from September 1, 2024, to June 30, 2027 subject to the approval of members, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The board in its meeting held today...accepted resignation of Prashant Jain from the position of Managing Director with effect from close of business hours of 31 August 2024," it added.

GE Power India's operations include engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing etc. of power plants and power equipment. PTI ABI DR