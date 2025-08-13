GE Power India Q1 profit at Rs 35 cr

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) GE Power India Limited (GEPIL) on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 34.72 crore for June quarter FY26 on account of higher income.

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 9.54 crore in the April-June period of the preceding financial year.

According to an exchange filing, the company's total income increased to Rs 339.95 crore from Rs 252.87 crore in the year-ago period.

The quarter ended with an order backlog of Rs 2,635.3 crore as compared to Rs 2,330.9 crore a year ago.

Managing Director Puneet Bhatla said, "We've had a strong start to the year with our orders, sales, profitability, and net cash all exceeding budget." GEPIL is one of the leading players in the Indian power generation equipment market.