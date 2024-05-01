GE T&D India gets order from Powergrid to set up transmission asset management centre in Odisha

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) GE T&D India on Wednesday said it has secured an order from Powergrid to set up a state transmission asset management centre (STAMC) in Odisha.

The centre will help Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) to operate the grid through real-time monitoring and control. It will help OPTCL to optimize grid operations, integrate renewable energy sources more effectively, GE T&D India said in an exchange filing.

"GE T&D India announces that it has secured orders from Power Grid Corporation of India to build a state transmission asset management centre in Odisha for OPTCL," the statement said.

GE T&D India is a listed entity of GE Vernova's electrification business in India.

With the help of the project, the substations can be remotely controlled with advanced grid software solutions which will be installed at four locations across the state of Odisha.

Unifying data from grid assets like substations and transmission lines is expected to enable the STAMC to provide more comprehensive situational awareness to OPTCL to make informed decisions to resolve incidents faster. PTI ABI HVA