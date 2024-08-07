GE T&D India gets Rs 305 cr project from Powergrid

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) GE T&D India Ltd on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 305 crore from state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India.

The order is for supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition)/EMS (Energy Management Systems) control centres, it said in an exchange filing.

The project is to be completed by February 26.

GE T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business.