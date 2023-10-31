GE T&D India wins Rs 500 cr orders from Power Grid Corporation

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) GE T&D India on Tuesday said it has bagged Rs 500 crore orders from state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India for grid modernisation projects.

These projects aim to facilitate the integration of renewable energy into the national electricity grid and enhance electricity transmission within the country, including in Rajasthan.

"GE T&D India, a part of GE Vernova's Grid Solutions business, recently secured orders worth approximately Rs 500 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) for the supply of 765 kV Power Transformers and Shunt Reactors for PGCIL's various transmission system projects in India," according to a BSE filing.

"We are delighted to support PGCIL in the modernisation of India's grid infrastructure through the supply of locally manufactured equipment in alignment with the government's Make in India initiative," Sandeep Zanzaria, Managing Director and CEO of GE T&D India, said in the statement.

To date, the company has successfully manufactured and supplied over 600 transformers and reactors of 765 kV class from its Power Transformer facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, to customers in India and abroad, he added.

GE T&D India will be responsible for providing the complete equipment package, including design, engineering, manufacturing, and testing.

Additionally, the company will oversee the erection and commissioning of the 765 kV class transformers and reactors at the designated transmission substation sites. The order was booked recently in October 2023 and the equipment is scheduled for delivery from the beginning of 2024 until 2025.

GE T&D India's commitment to the Make in India initiative is demonstrated through the supply of critical grid products from its advanced manufacturing facilities located in Padappai, Hosur, Vadodara, Noida, and Pallavaram. PTI KKS SHW