GE Vernova India PAT jumps 3-fold to Rs 145 cr in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) GE Vernova T&D India on Friday reported over three-fold jump in profit after tax to Rs 144.6 crore for the September 2024 quarter, helped by higher revenue.

It had posted Rs 37.2 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the July-September period of preceding 2023-24, the company said in a statement.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,107.7 crore from Rs 697.7 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate statement, GE Vernova T&D India Managing Director and CEO Sandeep Zanzaria said, "We delivered a solid second quarter, delivering continued revenue growth, significant margin expansion, and substantial cash generation".

It is a listed entity of GE Vernova’s electrification business in India.

"The company's order bookings were Rs 46.8 billion against Rs 10.8 billion in the quarter ended September 2023, up 333 per cent," the statement said. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL