GE Vernova T&D India bags orders worth Rs 500 cr from Power Grid

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) GE Vernova T&D India Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 500 crore to supply and install transformers and reactors under the bulk procurement from Power Grid Corporation.

According to a regulatory filing, the orders will be executed within 36 months.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has received an order from Power Grid Corporation, it said, adding that it is for bulk procurement of 765kV class transformers and reactors of various capacities.

The cumulative value of the three orders is approximately Rs 500 crore. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL