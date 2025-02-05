GE Vernova T&D India net profit jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 143 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) GE Vernova T&D India on Wednesday posted a nearly 3-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 142.68 crore in the December quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a net profit of Rs 49.35 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,099.45 crore during the third quarter against Rs 834.72 crore a year ago.

"We are pleased to report a solid third quarter - we expanded margins for a third consecutive quarter and closed large deals with a total value of INR 20.8 billion.

"We are advancing on our long-term vision with steady, sustainable growth and a sharp focus on safety, quality, delivery and cost," Sandeep Zanzaria, Managing Director & CEO of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, said.

Its board appointed Shweta Mehta as a Senior Managerial Personnel effective Wednesday and as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from February 6, 2025.

Consequently, Nimai Verma, Interim Company Secretary & Compliance Officer will hold the post till February 5, 2025.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is the listed entity of GE Vernova's Electrification business in India. With over 100 years of presence in the country, GE Vernova T&D India is in the power transmission and distribution business. PTI KKS KKS SHW