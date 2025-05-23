GE Vernova T&D India net profit jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 186 cr in Q4

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) GE Vernova T&D India on Friday reported a nearly three-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 186.49 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company earned a net profit of Rs 66.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

The total income in the quarter rose to Rs 1,173.65 crore from Rs 919.31 crore a year ago.

In 2024-25, its net profit increased to Rs 608.33 crore from Rs 181.05 crore in the preceding financial year.

The total income in the fiscal surged to Rs 4,354.89 crore from Rs 3,190.46 crore a year ago.

The board recommended a final dividend at the rate of 250 per cent -- Rs five per equity share (face value of Rs 2 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

The dividend will be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of the AGM if approved.

According to a company statement, during the quarter, the order bookings jumped 124 per cent to Rs 29.9 billion against Rs 13.3 billion in the year-ago period.

In FY25, order bookings were Rs 107.8 billion compared to Rs 57.9 billion in FY24, up 86 per cent.

"Our robust performance in FY24-25 with a strong order book and significant margin expansion reflects continued robust demand for our technology as India modernizes its power infrastructure. It also speaks to our unwavering commitment to operational efficiency and the significant potential we have for business growth," Sandeep Zanzaria, Managing Director & CEO, GE Vernova T&D India, said.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is the listed entity of GE Vernova’s Electrification segment in India.

With over 100 years of presence in the country, GE Vernova T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business.

The company provides a versatile and robust range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generation sources onto the grid, and a wide range of products, including power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, instrument transformers, substation automation, digital software solutions, turnkey substation solutions, FACTS, HVDC, and maintenance support. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL