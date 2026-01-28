GE Vernova T&D India profit rises nearly 104 pc to Rs 291 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) GE Vernova T&D India on Wednesday posted nearly 104 per cent rise in profit to Rs 290.80 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

It reported a net profit of Rs 142.68 crore during the December quarter a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,719.39 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,099.45 crore in the same period a year ago.

Order bookings were Rs 2,940 crore in the quarter, against Rs 2,080 crore a year earlier, registering a growth of 41 per cent.

The board also approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Zanzaria as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company for another three years with effect from April 17, 2026.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Managing Director & CEO Sandeep Zanzaria said, "Our strong Q3 performance reflects India's fast-paced energy transformation, driven by record renewable capacity additions that are reshaping the nation's power landscape. As renewables increase in India's energy mix, the demand for robust transmission and distribution infrastructure has never been greater to ensure grid stability and reliability." GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is the listed entity of GE Vernova's Electrification segment in India. With over 100 years of presence in the country, GE Vernova T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. PTI KKS TRB TRB