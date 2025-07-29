GE Vernova T&D; India Q1 net profit grows to Rs 291 cr

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) GE Vernova T&D India on Tuesday said its net profit more than doubled to Rs 291.2 crore in June quarter, driven by higher revenues.

GE Vernova T&D India, the listed entity of GE Vernova's Electrification segment in India, had clocked a net profit of Rs 134.5 crore in April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

The company increased its income to Rs 1,346.4 crore in the first quarter from Rs 970.1 crore in the year-ago period, GE Vernova T&D India said in an exchange filing.

Expenses stood at Rs 956.4 crore as against Rs 790.2 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

In a separate statement, the company said it has reported an EBITDA of Rs 387.6 crore, higher from Rs 182.2 crore in June quarter FY25.

As of June 2025, the order bookings were at Rs 1,620 crore.

Sandeep Zanzaria, Managing Director & CEO of GE Vernova T&D India, said, "We delivered a strong and productive first quarter of FY26, driven by continued momentum as India modernises its grid to improve reliability, accommodate renewable energy sources, and meet increasing electricity demands from various sectors. We have been disciplined in taking profitable orders with better margins and expect to continue on this trajectory." GE Vernova T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business.

The company provides a range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generations sources onto the grid, and a wide range of products including power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, instrument transformers, and substation automation, among others. PTI ABI HVA