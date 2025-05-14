GE Vernova to invest Rs 140 crore to expand manufacturing in India

New Delhi: GE Vernova on Wednesday announced plans to invest Rs 140 crore through its listed Indian arm, GE Vernova T&D India, to expand its manufacturing footprint in the country.

The investment aims to meet the growing demand for advanced grid infrastructure.

The expansions are expected to enhance the ability of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd to manufacture and test key next-generation equipment used in modern transmission systems, supporting both India’s energy transition and export demand from other fast-growing economies, a company statement said.

The investment plans will help GE Vernova to expand its electrification manufacturing and engineering footprint in India, specifically, advanced grid technologies that enable stable, reliable, and secure delivery of electricity, according to the statement.

The investment will be made by GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, the listed entity of GE Vernova’s electrification business in India and includes the development of a new manufacturing line at its existing facility in Chennai (Pallavaram) and a new facility in Noida.

The new expansions will focus on High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) technologies, which help stabilise power grids, reduce transmission losses, and make it easier to connect renewable energy like solar and wind.

These systems are critical for getting renewable energy from where it’s generated, often in remote areas, where it’s needed most -- cities, industries, and communities.

"India continues to be a critical part of our global strategy --both for our customers and as a manufacturing hub," said Johan Bindele, VP of Grid Systems Integration at GE Vernova.

"With energy demand rising and more renewables being added to the grid, the need for strong, smart, and flexible infrastructure has never been greater,” said Sandeep Zanzaria, Managing Director and CEO of GE Vernova T&D India.

The new manufacturing line at the existing Chennai facility will produce Line Commutated Converter (LCC) HVDC valves and Voltage Source Converter (VSC) Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) valves.

These valves are key components of advanced HVDC and FACTS systems. LCC is typically used for long-distance, high-capacity power transmission, while VSC is more suitable for connecting renewable energy sources and providing grid stability.

In Noida, GE Vernova T&D India will set up a new engineering and test lab to support design and system validation for these solutions, as well as supply control systems ensuring quality and performance in real-world grid conditions.

The Noida lab is expected to be operational by the end of 2025, and the new manufacturing line at the Chennai facility by early 2027. As part of GE Vernova’s previously announced USD 4 billion cumulative capital expenditure plan through 2028, this investment is part of the company’s broader “Asia for Asia” strategy.

The initiative aims to build localised manufacturing capacity to better serve regional needs while contributing to global supply chain resilience.

It also supports India's ambition to become a renewable energy leader by expanding access to "Make in India" technologies that power everything from homes to factories with more efficiency and less environmental impact.

GE Vernova T&D India currently operates five manufacturing facilities across the country and has served the Indian grid for over 100 years.