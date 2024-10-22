GEAPP collaborates with UP e-way authority for 450-500 MW solar park project

New Delhi: Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) on Tuesday said it has collaborated with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority to develop a 450-500 MW solar park worth Rs 1,800 crore along the Bundelkhand Expressway.

Advertisment

This ambitious project, the first of its kind in India, will establish a green energy corridor across the 296-km expressway, transforming the region into a model for scalable solar-powered infrastructure, a statement said.

After conducting an extensive feasibility study, GEAPP confirmed the potential for installing up to 450 MW of solar power project along the expressway's designated land area of 15-20 metres on both sides, it stated.

The project, estimated to cost approximately Rs 1,800 crore, is set to generate electricity at a competitive rate, it stated.

Advertisment

The solar park, with available land area of 1,700 hectares, will operate under a Build-Own-Operate model, with the total project tenure extendable up to 25 years from the beginning of the commercial operation, signifying a long-term investment in economic and environmental sustainability.

The project involves a single-stage bidding process and the bidder will be selected based on the offer of revenue share with the authority.

The Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure Development Authority (UPEIDA) has already announced a Request for Proposals (RFP) on October 8, inviting global bids for the same.

Advertisment

India's 6,000 km of expressways offer immense renewable energy potential, with the Bundelkhand Solar Highway project alone unlocking 10 GW, it stated.