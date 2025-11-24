Gear maker Tejas rebuts Airtel allegation on network interference, citing network test report

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Domestic telecom gear maker Tejas Networks on Monday refuted allegations by Bharti Airtel that its equipment is interfering with the telecom service provider's network in Rajasthan.

Backed by a technical test report, the Tata group firm, in a letter, alleged that the problem being faced in the Airtel network is due to the deployment of its sites very close to BSNL towers without adequately addressing elements of signal loss in the network.

"Therefore, interference from BSNL to Airtel arises not due to Tejas's radios not meeting out-of-band emission specifications but primarily because Airtel sites are deployed very close to BSNL's sites without adequately maximising coupling losses," Tejas Network Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Arnob Roy said.

Airtel has reportedly alleged that Tejas is using "sub-standard equipment" for BSNL 4G rollout, which is causing severe interference in the company's network in Rajasthan.

BSNL and Bharti Airtel have been assigned very close radio frequency ranges which partially overlap as well. In such scenarios, networks are required to make adequate arrangements with filters and keep adequate distance between towers to prevent interference of signals. Signal interference may lead to slowing or blocking of communications, noise in calls and other issues that may adversely affect service quality.

In the letter dated November 24, addressed to Bharti Airtel Chief Regulatory Officer, Rahul Vatts, Roy said that the radio equipment that it has deployed in BSNL Network is fully compliant to standards with very good margin which has network filter built-in that are providing additional support to reject signal from entering into Airtel's network.

"...all Tejas radios deployed in the B05 band in Rajasthan are fully compliant to standards and on par with radios from other OEMs including those deployed in Airtel, especially with respect to out of band emissions. There is no rationale whatsoever for Airtel to classify them as sub-standard and we express our disappointment that such a baseless statement is being made from a company of Airtel's stature," Roy said.

An email query sent to Bharti Airtel and Tejas Networks elicited no immediate reply.

Tejas Networks is part of the TCS-C-DOT consortium, which has bagged a contract to roll out 4G network across the country. PTI PRS PRS MR