Gehlot targets Raj govt over bajra MSP issue; accuses BJP of reneging on poll promises

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted the state government for not purchasing jowar and bajra at the minimum support price, saying that the BJP-led dispensation is neither able to keep the schemes going nor is it able to fulfil its promises.

"Modi's guarantee" became a slogan. BJP promised on page number 20 in its manifesto that if the government comes to power in Rajasthan, jowar and bajra will be purchased at the minimum support price. But in response to a question in the assembly, it has been clarified that the Rajasthan government will not purchase bajra at the minimum support price," Gehlot said on X.

"The BJP government has already reneged on promises like giving Rs 12,000 per year Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers, purchasing wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal. Now the lie of purchasing bajra at the minimum support price while cheating the farmers has been exposed.".

The former Chief Minister said that before the assembly elections, the Prime Minister and the entire BJP used to say "Modi ki Guarantee" in every speech but now this guarantee is proving to be a mere slogan because this government is neither able to continue our schemes nor is it able to fulfil its promises. PTI AG MR