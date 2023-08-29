Gehlot urges Chattisgarh chief minister for land for coal mining

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to his Chattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel to fast-track land allotment for expansion of its coal blocks in the state to help aid electricity production and ward off any blackouts.

Gehlot in a letter to Baghel, who is also from the Congress party, urged him to clear roadblocks in the development of the two coal blocks that were allocated to his state in 2015, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by PTI.

This, the fourth request this year, comes after Baghel accused the BJP of showing favouritism towards the Adani Group in his recent speeches.

In the August 29 letter, Gehlot sought Baghel's intervention in getting land for the expansion of Parsa East and Kanta Basan (PEKB) Block as per the approved mine plan.

It produces 15 million tonnes of coal from Parsa East and Kanta Basan block and the opening of other Parsa and Kente Extension blocks will double the production.

In the absence of this, the generation of electricity from the thermal power plants of Rajasthan is being seriously disrupted and the state is having to buy expensive power from the spot market.

Gehlot in the letter said the forest department had given permission for mining on 134.84 hectares of land in the Sarguja district in May 2022 but only 43.63 hectares of land has so far been given to the state utility.

The remaining 91.21 hectares of forest land has not been handed over for mining, he said requesting expeditious release of land.

Gehlot has written similar letters on January 27, May 11, and August 18 this year while top bureaucrats of Rajasthan have been pursuing the officials of the Chhattisgarh government and the Union Coal Ministry to secure uninterrupted and affordable coal supply from the captive mine.

The Rajasthan Rajya Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (RRUVNL) was allocated the Parsa East Kanta Basan (PEKB) opencast coal mine by the Union government in 2007. The RRUVNL invited a competitive bid, and Adani Group emerged as the lowest bidder to develop and operate the PEKB mine as an MDO (Mine Developer and Operator) contractor.

The Adani Group began coal production on behalf of the Rajasthan government's utility in 2012. This significantly reduced Rajasthan's dependency on Coal India and the fuel cost for its power generation stations.

RRUVNL invested about Rs 40,000 crore to commission 4340 MW of power generation capacity and develop evacuation infrastructure. Now, Rajasthan fears its heavy investments will become redundant in the absence of cost-effective captive coal production as it will have to purchase expensive electricity from the electricity exchanges.

Under the MDO model shaped during UPA II, mining contractors are selected through highly competitive bidding without transferring ownership of mining assets. In the case of PEKB Block, the Rajasthan government remains the mining leaseholder, while Adani Group, as the MDO contractor, is obligated to supply contractual quantity and quality of coal at a competitive cost. PTI ANZ ANZ MR