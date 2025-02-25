GeM looks to onboard 1 lakh govt-registered startups

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Public procurement portal GeM is aiming to onboard one lakh government-registered startups on its platform as it would provide a huge buyer base to these entities, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Government e-marketplace (GeM) is also looking at doubling the number of women entrepreneurs on the portal and increasing their share percentage in overall procurement of the country from the current 3.78 per cent.

"With an ambitious goal of onboarding one lakh Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade registered startups onto the portal, GeM is determined to become a vibrant startup ecosystem in public procurement," the commerce ministry said.

It added that GeM is intending to provide direct access for women entrepreneurs with government buyers, sans intermediaries, thereby ensuring better product prices, spurring hyper-local job creation and igniting inclusive growth. PTI RR MR