GeM organises camp to enhance adoption in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Government procurement portal GeM on Monday said it has organised camps in Dehradun to increase its adoption in Uttarakhand.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all central government ministries and departments.

The event, it said, sought to identify and address various challenges faced by Uttarakhand-based sellers, and entrepreneurs in effectively navigating the portal.

"It was instrumental in raising awareness and driving adoption of the portal among the region's sellers and service providers," it added.

The Samvad witnessed participation of more than 60 sellers and service providers for the region.

During the event, comprehensive training sessions were conducted to provide stakeholders with a nuanced understanding of digital capabilities, features and functionalities of the GeM platform.

Currently, nearly 20,000 sellers and service providers from Uttarakhand are registered on GeM.

As of December 11, orders worth over Rs 8,950 crore on GeM have been fulfilled by Uttarakhand–based sellers for government buyers across the country. PTI RR TRB