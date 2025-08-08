GeM to include global tender enquiry feature in public procurement portal

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The government's public procurement arm GeM on Friday said it will add a global tender enquiry feature in its portal this year, which will help increase competition in the bidding process.

The addition of this functionality is important as India is gradually opening its public procurement segment under free trade agreements. It has allowed this under the trade pacts with the UAE and the UK.

It will facilitate procurement from international vendors, enabling ministries and departments to access a wider range of goods and services.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all central government ministries and departments.

"We are adding the global tender enquiry feature...(as) a lot of trade talks are happening, so this functionality is relevant," GeM CEO Mihir Kumar told reporters here.

He also said that the portal will reach out to more and more states for its greater adoption. PTI RR BAL BAL