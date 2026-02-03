Gems and jewellery, auto ancillary stocks sparkle on India-US trade deal

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Gems and jewellery and auto ancillary stocks ended higher on Tuesday after India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent.

Shares of Goldiam International skyrocketed 20 per cent, Vaibhav Global zoomed 9.13 per cent, Kalyan Jewellers India jumped 4.91 per cent and Shringar House of Mangalsutra climbed 4.51 per cent on the BSE.

The stock of Titan advanced 2.80 per cent, P N Gadgil Jewellers went up 1.52 per cent and PC Jeweller (0.29 per cent).

After starting the trade on a buoyant note, the 30-share BSE Sensex further jumped 4,205.27 points, or 5.14 per cent, to hit the day's high of 85,871.73. It later ended at 83,739.13, up 2,072.67 points, or 2.54 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty zoomed 639.15 points or 2.55 per cent to settle at 25,727.55. During the day, it surged 1,252.8 points, or 4.99 per cent, to 26,341.20.

"The US-India trade deal, which reduces import tariffs from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, is expected to materially benefit export-oriented sectors with high exposure to the US market.

"Textiles & apparel, gems & jewellery, electronics manufacturing, auto ancillaries, and chemical exporters emerge as the key beneficiaries, given their significant revenue contribution from the US/North America," Jahol Prajapati, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities, said.

Among auto components and equipment makers Belrise Industries zoomed 7.37 per cent, Bharat Forge jumped 6.56 per cent, Samvardhana Motherson International advanced 6.44 per cent, Sona BLW Precision Forgings surged 6.13 per cent, Sundram Fasteners climbed 4.01 per cent, Bosch edged higher by 3.10 per cent and UNO Minda appreciated 2.86 per cent.

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The announcement assumes significance as several labour-intensive sectors like textiles, apparel, leather and marine were facing challenges to export goods to the US due to the 50 per cent tariffs.

"Indian equity markets staged a sharp rally today, recording one of the strongest single-day gains in recent times after the announcement of a landmark India-US trade deal that significantly reduced reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports.

"Market breadth turned decisively positive, led by export-oriented and commodity-linked sectors such as textiles, chemicals, and auto ancillaries, while financials, realty, pharma, and IT stocks also participated in the upmove," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said. PTI SUM TRB