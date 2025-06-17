Gems, jewellery exports down 15.81 pc to USD 2,263 mn in May: GJEPC

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) The overall gems and jewellery exports declined 15.81 per cent to USD 2,263.42 million (Rs 19,260.81 crore) in May compared to the same period of the previous year following tariff announcement by the US, GJEPC said on Tuesday.

The industry exports stood at USD 2,688.38 million (Rs 22,414.02 crore) during the same period of 2024, according to Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) data.

Exports of cut and polished diamonds declined 35.49 per cent in May to USD 949.70 million (Rs 8,089.81 crore) compared to USD 1,472.08 million (Rs 12,272.03 crores) for the same period of previous year.

Meanwhile, exports of polished lab-grown diamonds in May declined 32.76 per cent to USD 80.90 million (Rs 689.71 crore) from USD 120.32 million (Rs 1,003.06 crore) for the previous year.

However, gold jewellery exports went up 17.24 per cent to USD 997.50 million (Rs 8,482.61 crore) as compared to USD 850.81 million (Rs 7,094.52 crore) for the same period of previous year.

Gross exports of silver jewellery during April-May declined 17.59 per cent to USD 150.08 million (Rs 1,281.92 crore) against USD 182.11 million (Rs 1,518.69 crore) in the same period of previous year.

Overall exports of coloured gemstones during April-May showed a decline of 1.13 per cent to USD 62.51 million (Rs 533.08 crore) against USD 63.22 million (Rs 527.36 crore) in the same period last year.

"The overall exports continue to decline and in May the dip was 15.81 per cent mainly due to the tariffs announcement by the US. However, gold jewellery exports have gone up due to the continuing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which has increased the demand for the precious metal as a safe haven," GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali told PTI. PTI SM TRB