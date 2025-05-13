Gems, jewellery exports in April dip by 4.62 pc at USD 2,037.06 mn: GJEPC

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) India's overall gems and jewellery exports dipped by 4.62 per cent to USD 2,037.06 million in April, as compared to the same month of the previous financial year, according to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) data.

The country's total gems and jewellery exports stood at USD 2,135.7 million in the same month of the previous year, GJEPC data released on Tuesday said.

The overall export of 'Cut and Polished' diamonds declined by 6.12 per cent to USD 1,108.74 million in April, compared to USD 1,180.99 million in the same period a year ago.

The total shipment of gold jewellery witnessed a dip of 5.41 per cent at USD 684.51 million during the month under review, as compared to USD 723.63 million for the same period of the previous year.

Gross export of 'Polished Lab Grown Diamonds' in April was almost flat with a decline of 0.41 per cent at USD 110.74 million, over USD 110.29 million in the same month of FY25.

Silver jewellery exports in April too declined by 12.03 per cent at USD 38.3 million.

However, exports of 'Coloured Gemstones' witnessed a growth of 11.95 per cent at USD 27.76 million, compared to USD 24.8 million in the same period of the previous year. PTI SM DRR