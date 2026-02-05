General annual increments across industries likely at 8-12 pc: Michael Page India

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The general annual increments across industries are expected to stabilise between 8 and 12 per cent, while professionals with niche skills and leadership capabilities continue to command premium compensation increase of up to 30 per cent when changing jobs, according to recruitment consultancy Michael Page India.

The Salary Guide 2026, released by Michael Page India on Thursday, noted that demand remains strong for professionals with niche technical expertise and leadership capabilities.

Across sectors, leadership roles such as Chief Financial Officers, Chief Technology Officers, Heads of Engineering, and senior transformation leaders continue to feature among the highest-paying positions, said the guide, which offers an overview of compensation trends, hiring sentiment, and workforce shifts across key sectors of the Indian economy.

After several years of accelerated growth, salary movements have stabilised, indicating a more balanced and sustainable pace across the market, the guide said, adding that general annual increments across industries are expected to stabilise between 8 and 12 per cent.

"The Indian market in 2026 reflects a clear shift towards intent and capability-led growth. Organisations are hiring with a sharper focus, prioritising specialised skills, leadership depth, and long-term value creation," said Nilay Khandelwal, Senior Managing Director, Michael Page India and Singapore.

While certain sectors are adopting a measured approach amid global uncertainty, India’s robust local consumption and expanding domestic enterprises continue to underpin confidence and hiring activity.

More companies are also turning to contract workers in technology to meet project needs in software, data, and digital design, as per the salary guide.

The guide underscores that organisations investing in purposeful workforce planning, talent development, and a compelling employer value proposition will be best positioned to compete in a changing market.

Similarly, professionals who prioritise upskilling and innovation are expected to play a defining role in shaping the next phase of India’s growth, it added.

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) have emerged as a key focus area in the 2026 guide. Their expansion reinforces India's position as a preferred destination for high-value global roles and complex capability building.

"The rise of Global Capability Centres underscores India’s evolution from a cost-driven talent destination to a strategic hub for innovation, analytics, and complex global roles," Khandelwal noted. PTI DRR ANU ANU