General Budget on Sunday, February 1: LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) In a first, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Monday.

This will be Sitharaman's ninth budget presentation, one short of the record 10 budgets presented by the former finance minister Morarji Desai.

The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha members assembled in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Sitharaman is likely to present the Economic Survey in both the Houses of Parliament after the president's address.

According to the provisional calendar issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the House will also meet on January 29.

The finance minister will present the General Budget on February 1, which has been designated as the Budget Day by the government.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said the Budget session will begin on January 28 and continue till April 2.

The first part of the session will conclude on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing time for the scrutiny of Budget proposals by parliamentary committees.