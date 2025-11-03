Generali Central launches campaign to stress insurance's role

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Generali Central Insurance and Generali Central Life Insurance have launched their first joint brand campaign, following their rebranding this year after Central Bank of India joined the Generali Group as a joint venture partner, a statement said.

The campaign underscores the message “Securing today, Empowering tomorrow” and highlights how timely insurance planning can help individuals and families build a secure future, Generali Central said in the statement.

The campaign will run across digital, regional, and outdoor platforms, including collaborations with Uber, Mumbai Metro Line 1, and Swiggy, to drive awareness and connect with consumers nationwide, it added.

Anup Rau, Managing Director and CEO, Generali Central Insurance, said the campaign aims to inspire people to make informed financial decisions today.

The campaign brings Generali’s global expertise and the Central Bank of India’s legacy together to bridge the protection gap and strengthen India’s insurance awareness, the company said. PTI HG MR