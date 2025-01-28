Generali Global Corporate & Commercial makes a foray into India

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Generali Global Corporate & Commercial (GC&C), which provides insurance solutions for businesses worldwide, on Tuesday announced its entry into the Indian market.

This strategic move positions Generali to capitalize on the growing demand for sophisticated insurance solutions within India's dynamic corporate and commercial sector, a release said.

Established within Future Generali India Insurance, GC&C India will offer a comprehensive suite of insurance coverages tailored to the specific needs of medium and large enterprises. This includes protection for property, casualty, construction, and a wide range of specialty lines such as marine, aviation, cyber, and political risk.

Furthermore, GC&C India will provide valuable risk advisory services to help businesses understand and mitigate potential exposures.

"As a prominent player in the Indian market, we have already established a strong presence in the local corporate and commercial segment, and we believe our new capabilities will further strengthen our focus and improve our ability to underwrite risks that are critical to support the nation’s growth," said Anup Rau, MD & CEO of Future Generali India Insurance.

Shib Shankar Saha has been appointed as the Head of GC&C India and will be responsible for leading this initiative. He will report directly to Axel Roesner, Head of GC&C Asia.

"GC&C India enhances our ability to underwrite large and complex risks through delivery of tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Christian Kanu, CEO of GC&C.

Besides other services, GC&C provides integrated solutions that can be personalized in properties, casualty, engineering, marine, aviation, cyber and specialty risks.

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) is a joint venture between the Generali Group and the Future Group. PTI NKD NKD MR