Generali Group and Central Bank of India announce new brand identity for life, non-life JV

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Generali Group and state-owned Central Bank of India on Monday announced a new brand identity for their life and general insurance joint venture –Generali Central.

The new brand names - Generali Central Life Insurance and Generali Central Insurance – represent the coming together of both companies to protect what customers value most: their family, their health, their assets, and their future, a joint statement said.

The Mumbai-based bank had acquired a 25.18 per cent equity stake in the life insurance company and a 24.91 per cent stake in general insurance firm in June this year.

The Generali Central brand launch includes a new visual identity, including a new logo and typography, as well as a new website and revamped social media presence.

In August 2024, Central Bank of India had announced that it emerged the successful bidder for the stake acquisition of debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) in life and general insurance venture.

The bank was declared as the successful bidder by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the sale of Category 1 assets of FEL in both life and non-life venture with Generali of Italy. PTI DP HVA