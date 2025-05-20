Generational shift: Aman Mehta appointed Managing Director of Torrent Pharma

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Aman Mehta, third generation of Torrent Group's founder Mehta family, was on Tuesday appointed Managing Director of the conglomerate's flagship Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

He is son of Samir Mehta, the current chairman of Torrent Pharma. Aman was appointed as a whole-time director on the board of Torrent Pharma in August 2022, marking the beginning of the third-generation leadership taking charge at the company.

"We are pleased to share that as part of our long-term strategic vision and succession planning, the Board has approved the appointment of Aman Mehta as Managing Director, effective August 1, 2025," Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

This appointment, it said, is aligned with the firm's commitment to building a strong, future-ready leadership team capable of delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders.

The company was founded in 1959 by Aman's grandfather, Uttambhai Nathalal Mehta, who was a medical representative with Sandoz. The group was later led by his sons, Samir and Sudhir Mehta. Samir Mehta currently serves as the Chairman of Torrent Pharma, while Sudhir is the Chairman Emeritus.

Aman, 33, holds a Bachelor's of Economics from the Boston University and an MBA from Columbia University, New York. He joined the Torrent Group in 2013.

"He has been Director at Torrent Pharma since August 2022 and heads the India and RoW Business. His key achievement has been the successful integration of the Unichem acquisition, which has created significant value for the company," his profile on the company website says.

During his journey with the Group, he has held leadership roles across both power and pharma verticals.

Starting with pharmaceuticals, Torrent made a foray into the power sector in 1996 and in gas business in 2018. When founder U N Mehta passed away in 1998, Sudhir, his eldest son, took charge as chairman of Torrent Pharma and Torrent Power. The group has since diversified into adjacencies - hospitals and diagnostics in healthcare and renewables, thermal, pumped hydro storage (PHS) and green hydrogen in energy.

In 2014, Sudhir, now 71, gave up his position as chairman of Torrent Pharma. Samir, now 62, took over as the new chairman. Four years later, Sudhir relinquished chairmanship of Torrent Power and retired from active business life. Samir took over as executive chairman of the group.

Sudhir and Samir have two sons each. All four have joined the group in various capacities.

Jinal, 42, Sudhir's eldest son, is vice chairman and managing director of Torrent Power and head of Torrent Gas. His younger brother Varun, 36, is director in Torrent Power and in-charge of new business verticals.

Shaan, 27, younger son of Samir, is head of strategic planning at Torrent Pharma.

In his role as Executive Director at Torrent Pharma, Aman was primarily involved in the India business, Torrent's largest revenue contributor, according to his profile provided by the company.

He played an instrumental role in the integration of the Unichem acquisition and the strategic identification and integration of Curatio Healthcare, both of which delivered substantial value and synergies to the company.

Since his appointment as Whole time Director, he has continued to make a significant impact on the India business growth and transformation journey. Notable contribution of his leadership includes market share expansion through organic growth and strategic in-licensing, turnaround in cardiac and diabetes portfolio with significant improvement in performance and ranking and launch of consumer health division.

Under his leadership, R&D has been more sharply aligned with business strategy, with a focus on differentiated product development and faster execution of critical projects. His inputs have helped drive operational excellence initiatives across manufacturing and supply chain functions, leading to increased focus on productivity, cost efficiency, margins, and service levels.