Generative Artificial Intelligence holds significance in shaping future: Official

Chennai, Oct 5 (PTI) Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its significance in shaping technology for the future took the centre stage at the CTOtalk event mentored by the city-based software-as-a-service firm Kissflow on Saturday.

CTOtalk is aimed at building a team of senior engineering professionals who share their knowledge and experience with like- minded peers in the industry.

Leaders representing various IT companies delved deep into the applications on AI ranging from automation and machine learning on occasion.

"We found that India does not have a community around CTO level technology content and we wanted to enable that and also bring chief executive officer and vice president level technology talent to Chennai," said Kissflow Founder-CEO Suresh Sambandam at the CTOtalk annual summit, here.

"What started as small tech talk is now running as a big programme not just in Chennai, but also in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad throughout the year. The summit is our flagship event where all the folks across India come to Chennai, network, learn and build great technology," he said.

The conference laid emphasis on the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence with industry leaders, technology innovators trying to explore the way AI is reshaping industries.

More than 1,000 officials belonging to several information technology majors, including AWS, Google, Freshworks, Clevertap, Swiggy, participated.

"Generative AI has significantly transformed the way we operate at Swiggy, making our engineering processes far more efficient and compelling. Repetitive tasks are now automated with GenAI, allowing us to handle vast amounts of unstructured data and analyze millions of logs in seconds," said Swiggy, Director of Engineering, Rishabh Tripathi.

"From a business perspective, our AI-driven text to SQL system delivers invaluable insights, empowering teams with faster, more accurate data," he added. PTI VIJ KH