Generic drug maker Hindustan Laboratories files IPO papers with Sebi

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Generic drug maker Hindustan Laboratories has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company's maiden public offering comprises a fresh issue of 50 lakh shares along with an Offer for sale (OFS) of 91 lakh shares by the promoter, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company proposes to utilize IPO proceeds for funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Hindustan Laboratories is an Indian pharmaceutical company primarily engaged in the large-scale manufacturing and supply of generic medicines to government institutions under a business-to-government (B2G) framework.

The company supplied its products across India to 27 states and Union Territories during the six months ended September 30, 2025.

Its product portfolio encompasses a diverse range of therapeutic segments catering to both acute and chronic healthcare needs. These include anti-allergic, anti-diabetic, anti-infectives, anti-malarial, antiparasitic, blood related, cardiac, gastro-intestinal, keratolytic, nutritional and mineral supplements, pain and analgesics, respiratory, nutritional and mineral supplements, and vitamin supplements.

Choice Capital Advisors has been appointed as the book-running lead manager to the issue.