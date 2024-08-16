Genesys International posts Q1 profit at Rs 5.38 crore

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Geospatial solutions provider Genesys International on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 5.38 crore in consolidated net profit in the June 2024 quarter.

It had reported a loss of Rs 5.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the reporting quarter came in at Rs 55.75 crore, 61.40 per cent up from Rs 34.54 crore in Q1 FY24, according .

Sequentially, profit and revenue both saw a decline of 63.77 per cent and 21.66 per cent, respectively.

"This year should see the impact of our India map stack as it is beginning to get reflected in our current quarter.

"In the quarter in question, we launched one of the most state of art automotive navigation map platform and in the coming quarters we expect to see good traction in terms of new product launches," chairman and managing director Sajid Malik.

Shares of Genesys International were trading 7.60 per cent higher at Rs 714.90 apiece on the BSE on Friday. PTI ANK HVA