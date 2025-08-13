Genesys International Q1 net profit rises 32 pc to Rs 7.12 cr

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Digital mapping and geospatial services company Genesys International has posted about 32 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 7.12 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 5.38 crore attributable to equity shareholders a year ago, the company said on Wednesday.

Its revenue from operations rose about 27 per cent to Rs 70.86 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 55.75 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Genesys International Chairman and Managing Director Sajid Malik said the year has begun with strong execution on some of the urban digital twin projects, which may set the tone for larger adoption, as the market appreciates the impact of its usage.

"Similarly, our automotive offerings using our advanced mapping techniques are getting a strong reception in the markets. Our global partnerships in this regard may see traction in the current financial year. We will be launching other local intelligence products in the coming quarters, as we diversify our offerings in other verticals as well as in other geographies in the Middle East region," he said.