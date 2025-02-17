Genesys International Q3 profit up 30% to Rs 21 cr

New Delhi: Geospatial solutions provider Genesys International has reported 30 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 20.66 crore for December quarter FY25.

It had logged a profit of Rs 15.85 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations surged 50 per cent to Rs 89.08 crore from Rs 59.33 crore a year ago. Sequentially, profit and revenue rose 84 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.

"The results of this quarter reflect the ongoing execution of and increasing acceptance of our map stack...The company has developed a wide array of capabilities in many critical applications and the results of that will also continue in the coming future.

"Notably, our performance reflects the successful delivery of key geospatial projects in the 3D digital twin space, paving the way for increased traction going forward," Chairman and MD Sajid Malik said.

Shares of Genesys International were trading 11.85 per cent lower at Rs 683.45 apiece on the BSE.