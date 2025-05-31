Genesys International Q4 profit up 27.5 pc to Rs 19 cr

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Geospatial solutions provider Genesys International has reported a 27.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.94 crore in the January-March quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 14.85 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was 32.3 per cent higher at Rs 94.16 crore, as against Rs 71.17 crore in Q4 FY24.

Seen sequentially, revenue rose 5.7 per cent, while profit fell 8.3 per cent.

For the full fiscal year 2024-25, net profit stood at Rs 56.22 crore, a multi-fold growth from the previous fiscal's Rs 22.07 crore.

Revenue from operations in FY25 came in at Rs 311.03 crore, a 56.8 per cent increase from Rs 198.24 crore in FY24.

"The successful rollout and execution of our India Map Stack mark a pivotal milestone, laying the foundation for scalable, next- generation solutions.

"As the need for high-definition 3D data becomes increasingly ubiquitous, we foresee our platform driving innovation and efficiencies across a wide array of industries, helping businesses, governments, and technology partners make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions," Chairman and Managing Director Sajid Malik said. PTI ANK DRR